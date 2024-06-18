Maersk Gets Vestas' Powertrains Heavy Lift Job

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has hired Maersk for the transport of extra heavy powertrains for its largest ever built offshore wind turbine - the V236, rated at 15 MW.

This powertrain of the 15 MW turbine weighs 260 tons alone and will be installed in the nacelle in Vesta’s factory in Lindø, Denmark.

Maersk will manage the transport with special equipment from the assembly site in Belgium via Antwerp to the port of Lindø.

The powertrain is one of a number of large components of the nacelle. The final V236 nacelle has a total weight of more than 630 tons including the powertrain.

At a later stage, Maersk will also move the V236 powertrains to a new Vestas factory in Poland. Maersk said it is building a full supply chain solution for all cargo flows inbound manufacturing into both production sites in Denmark and Poland.

Apart from heavy lift transports, Maersk is also taking care of Vestas’ containerized cargo as well as air freight, customs services, intermodal and warehousing as part of a fully integrated logistics solution on a global scale.

“Since our cooperation started, Maersk has proven to be a very capable and optimal partner who can serve a lot of our logistics needs globally out of one hand.

"An integrated supply chain solution which is being designed and built together with a strategic partner adds visibility and thus resilience to our logistics operations as well as a lot of ease while executing our complex logistics business,” said Damien Lhors, Group Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Transport at Vestas.