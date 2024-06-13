Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aramco and NextDecade Shake Hands LNG Offtake from Rio Grande LNG Facility

(Credit: Aramco)
Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, and NextDecade Corporation have executed a non-binding Heads of Agreement (HoA) for a 20-year liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement (LNG SPA) for offtake from Train 4 at the Rio Grande LNG Facility at the Port of Brownsville in Texas.

Under the terms of the HoA, signed through the companies’ respective subsidiaries, Aramco expects to purchase 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG for 20 years on a free on board basis, at a price indexed to Henry Hub.

Aramco and NextDecade are currently in the process of negotiating a binding agreement, and once executed, the effectiveness of which will be subject to a positive Final Investment Decision on Train 4.

"We look forward to finalizing the terms of a long-term LNG offtake agreement with NextDecade, as we explore opportunities to expand our presence in international energy markets. We expect LNG to play an important role in meeting the rising demand for secure and efficient energy,” said Nasir K. Al-Naimi, Aramco Upstream President.

“We are pleased to have reached a Heads of Agreement with Aramco for LNG from Train 4, as Aramco seeks to expand its LNG portfolio. We look forward to finalizing the LNG SPA with Aramco and to pursuing other opportunities together,” added Matt Schatzman, NextDecade Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

LNG Middle East Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

