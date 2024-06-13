Strategic Marine Inks MoU with Mainprize Offshore for Six New Supa Swath CTVs

Singaporean shipbuilder Strategic Marine has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mainprize Offshore for the delivery of six new Supa Swath crew transfer vessels (CTVs) with options for six additional ones.

Following the recent successful delivery of two Supa Swath Vessels to the UK based operator Mainprize Offshore, the two companies signed the MoU for the acquisition of six Supa Swath vessels, with an option for an additional six vessels.

This strategic agreement looks to further enhance their fleet capabilities and expand their operational excellence.

The Supa Swath vessels will be used to support operation across the offshore wind sector.

Supa Swath CTVs for Mainprize Offshore (Credit: Strategic Marine)

“We are thrilled to enter into this agreement, which aligns with our vision of advancing maritime technology and expanding our operational capabilities. The Supa Swath vessels represent a significant investment in the future of our fleet, offering superior performance and versatility,” said Bob Mainprize, Mainprize Offshore’s Managing Director.

“This MoU underscores the strong partnership between our companies. We are confident that the Supa Swath vessels will greatly enhance Mainprize Offshore’s fleet and contribute to their continued success in the maritime industry,” added Chan Eng Yew, Strategic Marine’s CEO.