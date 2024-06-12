Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brazil's Lula Backs Petrobras Bid to Explore Offshore Equatorial Margin

© pavalena / Adobe Stock
© pavalena / Adobe Stock

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday threw his weight behind a push by state-run oil company Petrobras to explore the environmentally sensitive offshore Equatorial Margin, saying Brazil cannot give up such an opportunity.

The offshore region along the northern coast is seen as Brazil's most promising frontier for oil exploration as it shares geology with nearby Guyana, where Exxon Mobil is developing huge fields.

"When we start exploring the so-called Equatorial Margin, I think we will make an extraordinary leap in quality," Lula told a business forum hosted by the FII Institute in Rio de Janeiro.

"We want to do everything legally, respecting the environment, but we are not going to throw away any opportunity to make this country grow."

Petrobras has been pushing for a license to drill in the northernmost part of the Equatorial Margin, near the mouth of the Amazon River, where scientists have warned of threats to local coral and coastal biomes.

Brazil's environmental agency Ibama denied a drilling license in the area, citing potential impact on the environment and Indigenous peoples. Petrobras has been waiting over a year for it to rule on an appeal.

Lula at the event also said Brazil would reduce its fiscal deficit reduction through increased revenues and lower borrowing costs, without undermining the capacity for public investments.

"We are getting our house in order and putting public finances in check to ensure fiscal balance," the leftist leader said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, Lisandra Paraguassu and Marcela Ayres; Writing by Gabriel Araujo and David Gregorio)

Offshore Industry News Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Solstad Offshore)

Solstad Offshore Scoops $240M in Contracts with Petrobras
© KRUTOPIMAGES / Adobe Stock

South African Appeals Court Throws Lifeline to Shell's...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Strategic Marine Inks MoU with Mainprize Offshore for Six New Supa Swath CTVs

Strategic Marine Inks MoU with

PTTEP Buys Wintershall Dea's Share in Abu Dhabi’s Ghasha Concession

PTTEP Buys Wintershall Dea's S

Temasek to Finalize Deal with Shell for Pavilion Energy LNG Asset Sale

Temasek to Finalize Deal with

Chevron Australia Starts Repair Work on Wheatstone Offshore Gas Platform

Chevron Australia Starts Repai

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine