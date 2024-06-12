Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dolphin Drilling to Sell and Recycle Semi-Sub Rig

Dolphin Leader (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)
Oslo-listed offshore drilling firm Dolphin Drilling has made a strategic decision to sell and recycle the semi-submersible drilling rig Dolphin Leader, recently acquired from Transocean.

The decision aligns with Dolphin Drilling's ongoing efforts to optimize its fleet and enhance operational efficiency.

Dolphin Drilling will collect net $5.8 million for the rig when sold, according to the company.

“Dolphin Leader will be recycled in a responsible manner in accordance with applicable international standards,” the offshore drilling contractor said.

Built in 1987, the Dolphin Leader is of Aker H-4.2 design for harsh environments, with overhauls conducted in 1997 and 2012.

Its maximum drilling depth is 7,620 meters (25,000 ft), and is able to accommodate 110 people.

To remind, Dolphin Drilling concluded final transfer of ownership from Transocean and started operating two semi-submersible drilling rigs - Paul B. Loyd, Jr. and Transocean Leader in February 2024, as part of a $50 million deal.

