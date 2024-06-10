Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
N-Sea and Neptune Marine Launch Subsea Cable Repair Vessel

Curo vessel (Credit: N-Sea)
Curo vessel (Credit: N-Sea)

N-Sea Group and its partner Neptune Marine have launched Curo, the first dedicated the first dedicated cable repair and installation vessel.

The launch took place at the Neptune Ship Yard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam.

Neptune Marine Service recently converted the existing anchored barge NP-459 into a dedicated cable repair DP2 vessel with 50t offshore knuckleboom crane named Curo.

The vessel will be available from mid-June 2024 for cable repair and installation projects and will be sailing for its first inter-array replacement project in Germany in coming two weeks.

Curo is equipped with an innovative cable repair spread including a dual basket carousel, to repair and replace HVAC and HVDC inter-array cables, export cables and inter-connectors.

Due to the combination of its eight-point mooring system and DP2 capabilities, the vessel can operate year-round in both very shallow and deepwater conditions.

