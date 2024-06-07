Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gasunie Opts for Mokveld Zero-Emission Valves

(Credit: Mokveld Valves)
(Credit: Mokveld Valves)

Mokveld Valves, a Dutch manufacturer of control and safety valves, has secured a long-term agreement with compatriot natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie for the supply of its zero-emission valves.

A formal market consultation by Gasunie confirmed the Mokveld concept without dynamic seal to atmosphere contributes to reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Gasunie made the move in anticipation of upcoming EU legislation regarding further emission reduction and leak detection and repair (LDAR) requirements.

The Mokveld zero-emission valve fits well with Gasunie's objectives to reduce GHG scope 1 reduction, also meeting itss objectives for underground installations due to the lack of a moving stem to the outside.

The zero-emission valve is suitable for natural gas, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and other future fluids, ready for the future of Gasunie to supply reliable energy in the region.

Products Industry News Activity Europe Gas

Related Offshore News

Navicula Star (Credit: FreeStar Subsea Services)

Dutch Subsea Services Newcomer Acquires First Vessel
Sleipner (Credit: Øyvind Gravås / Equinor)

Norway Gas Export Outage Extended, Duration Remains...

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Gasunie Opts for Mokveld Zero-Emission Valves

Gasunie Opts for Mokveld Zero-

Gas Flow from Norway to Britain Resumes after Repair

Gas Flow from Norway to Britai

Egypt to Issue Tender for at Least 15 LNG Cargoes to Cover Summer Demand

Egypt to Issue Tender for at L

Nexans Acquires Italian Cable Company

Nexans Acquires Italian Cable

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine