Gasunie Opts for Mokveld Zero-Emission Valves

Mokveld Valves, a Dutch manufacturer of control and safety valves, has secured a long-term agreement with compatriot natural gas infrastructure and transportation company Gasunie for the supply of its zero-emission valves.

A formal market consultation by Gasunie confirmed the Mokveld concept without dynamic seal to atmosphere contributes to reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Gasunie made the move in anticipation of upcoming EU legislation regarding further emission reduction and leak detection and repair (LDAR) requirements.

The Mokveld zero-emission valve fits well with Gasunie's objectives to reduce GHG scope 1 reduction, also meeting itss objectives for underground installations due to the lack of a moving stem to the outside.

The zero-emission valve is suitable for natural gas, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and other future fluids, ready for the future of Gasunie to supply reliable energy in the region.