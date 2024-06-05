Palfinger to Supply Major Equipment Package for Prysmian’s New Cable Layer

Palfinger Marine, an Austrian manufacturer of hydraulic lifting, loading, and handling systems for marine applications, has been contracted to supply a major equipment package for a new cable laying vessel, under construction at Vard for Prysmian.

Following the previous orders to equip cable laying vessels Leonardo da Vinci and Monna Lisa, Palfinger Marine will provide deck equipment and lifesaving appliances (LSA) for another upcoming cable laying vessel built by Vard for Prysmian.

Because the vessel is the evolution of Prysmian’s previous cable layers, the package from Palfinger Marine for the new vessel consists of a large A-frame for plough operations, an active heave-compensated lifting/towing winch, one towing winch, one quadrant/auxiliary winch, two auxiliary winches, and one towing roller.

Additionally, the vessel will be fitted with access equipment including one tension elevator with hatch cover, two mooring platforms, two provision platforms, and two ROV doors with L-hatches.

Finally, Palfinger Marine will supply an LSA package encompassing two lifeboats, two fast rescue boats with davits, two life raft davits and six fenders.

The new vessel of VARD 9 18 design – an evolutionary vessel design based on experience from the two previous vessels for Prysmian – has a length of 191 meters and breadth of 34 meters and will incorporate advanced cable installation solutions.

For instance, the cutting-edge cable laying vessel will be equipped with three carousels with a total capacity above 19,000 tons, making it one of the highest cable loading capacity vessels in the industry.

Additionally, it will feature state-of-the-art DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems.

"We are honored to be selected once again and to continue serving as a major supplier for the third cable laying vessel for Prysmian. This demonstrates our position as a reliable and leading supplier of mission-critical equipment for large and advanced vessels of this kind,” said Klaus Schreiber, VP Sales & Service at Palfinger Marine.

The vessel is scheduled to enter commercial operation in early 2027.