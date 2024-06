A crack has been found in a two-inch pipeline onboard Norway's offshore Sleipner Riser platform and it is not yet known how long this will take to repair, Norwegian gas pipeline system operator Gassco said on Monday.

The outage on Monday halted gas exports from Norway to Britain through the Langeled pipeline, which runs via Sleipner, pushing European gas prices to their highest level this year.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)