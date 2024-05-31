Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Atlanta Field's FPSO Resumes Production Offshore Brazil

FPSO Petrojarl I (Credit: Enauta)
FPSO Petrojarl I (Credit: Enauta)

Brazilian oil and gas company Enauta has concluded the maintenance operation on a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel operating at Atlanta field, offshore Brazil.

The five-day maintenance operation was conducted on the FPSO Petrojarl I.

The production was resumed on May 25, 2024, Enauta said, adding that the platform records an average operational availability superior to 95% in 2024.

Enauta will replace the FPSO Petrojarl I with a larager capacity FPSO Atlanta, which recently arrived to Brazil, after setting sail from Dubai in March, following the conclusion of the construction activities and sea trials.

Petrojarl I has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000, while the the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, 140 thousand barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

The anchoring operations at the Atlanta Field for the FPSO Atlanta started mid-May 2024.

The FPSO will be anchored with 20 mooring lines.  Each mooring line, comprised of hybrid chain and polyester components, is over 2.5 km long, making a combined mooring length of nearly 50 km, Enauta said earlier.

Enauta maintains the target for the first oil production from the Atlanta FPSO set for August 2024.

