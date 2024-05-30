SolarDuck Sets Up Shop in Japan as it Eyes Wider Asia Pacific Opportunities

Dutch-Norwegian floating solar company SolarDuck has opened an office in Tokyo, strengthening its commitment to the Japanese market and wider Asia Pacific region.

The regional office will oversee business development activities over the entire Asia Pacific region. Both East Asia and Southeast Asia offer attractive growth prospects as the offshore energy industry matures.

These market dynamics promise an exciting launchpad for offshore floating photovoltaic (OFPV) and SolarDuck.

“Asia Pacific is a GW-scale opportunity, and we are committed to trailblazing the growth path for OFPV in the region. We have the technology; we have the footprint, and we are shaping the team to deliver on this vision”, said Olaf de Swart, Co-founder and Head of BD Asia Pacific.

SolarDuck has a footprint in the region both in Japan and Malaysia. The Teal offshore solar demonstrator was recently installed in Tokyo Bay, a project developed with Tokyu Land Corporation on initiative of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

In addition, SolarDuck is working closely with TNB in Malaysia on a project under development offshore Tioman Island.

“The SolarDuck technology has great potential in Japan and the region. We have been proud to be collaborating with SolarDuck on establishing the first OFPV plant in Japan and we look forward continuing our relationship”, added So Watanabe, Deputy Manager at Tokyu Land Corporation.