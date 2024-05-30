Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Subsea7 Secures Over $1.25B Contract for Work at Petrobras’ Buzios Field

(Credit: Subsea 7)
(Credit: Subsea 7)

Offshore services firm Subsea 7 has been awarded a ‘super major’ contract by Petrobras for the development of the Búzios 9 field offshore Brazil.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and pre-commissioning of 102 kilometres of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system.

The exact value of the contract was not disclosed, but Subsea7 defines the super major contract as being over $1.25 million.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris.

Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea7’s spoolbase at Ubu in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil, with offshore operations scheduled to be executed in 2026 and 2027. 

The development is located 180 kilometres off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at 2,000 meters water depth in the pre-salt Santos basin.

“This new award strengthens our diverse portfolio of projects in Brazil and affirms our position as a trusted contractor of Petrobras. Subsea7 looks forward to continuing this strong, collaborative relationship as we work together to successfully deliver the Búzios 9 project,” said Yann Cottart, Vice-President Brazil.

