Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Gall Thomson Confirms Known 2023 Marine Breakaway Couplings Activations

Source: Gall Thomson
Source: Gall Thomson

Gall Thomson has revealed there were 16 known activations of its Marine Breakaway Couplings during 2023. The activations occurred in nine different countries around the world.

On each occasion, the Marine Breakaway Coupling (MBC) operated exactly as expected. Oil spills, injuries and damage to assets such as vessels, hoses or facilities was avoided. There were no known spurious activations reported.

Gall Thomson MBCs are designed to activate in an emergency during offshore hose transfer of media such as crude oil between tankers and facilities such as Single Point Moorings (SPMs) or FPSOs.

Typical emergencies requiring activation include tanker breakout or extreme pressure surge within the line. Gall Thomson MBCs are designed to activate only in response to such instances and not to any threat or pre-emergency risk such as bad weather or equipment malfunction where crew can still take appropriate actions.

On activation, the MBC separates and closes media flow. With flow contained and the line disconnected, any effects of the emergency become manageable and quantifiable, rather than the unpredictable direct and indirect consequences of asset damage and offshore oil spill.

After activation, Gall Thomson provides MBC support options to operators which include a global network of service facilities.

Gall Thomson has nearly 50 years of offshore transfer protection experience and over 2,400 MBCs in service.

Offshore Production Oil Tankers Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Huisman)

Huisman Inks Deepwater Crane Supply Deal with Malaysia’s...
© @renatopmeireles / Adobe Stock

Esgian Week 21 Report: Tender Opportunities Emerging in...

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Oceaneering Tests AUV on Pipeline Inspection Pilot for TotalEnergies

Oceaneering Tests AUV on Pipel

Gall Thomson Confirms Known 2023 Marine Breakaway Couplings Activations

Gall Thomson Confirms Known 20

PetroChina Loads First Crude from UAE's Belbazem Field

PetroChina Loads First Crude f

BP, Trinidad's NGC Receive US License for Gas Development with Venezuela

BP, Trinidad's NGC Receive US

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine