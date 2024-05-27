Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Portugal's New Government Committed to Developing Offshore Wind

© New Africa / Adobe Stock
© New Africa / Adobe Stock

Portugal's new government is committed to developing offshore wind energy and also sees "repowering" onshore wind farms and promoting solar projects, including small-scale ones, as a priority, the environment minister said on Monday.

Maria da Graca Carvalho said the government would announce some details of its offshore wind energy policy in July as investors await guidelines on a planned key licensing action announced last year under the previous administration.

The previous administration had set the capacity on offer in what would be the country's first offshore wind auction at 2 gigawatts (GW). The new government has not said whether it will stick to offering that capacity and it is not clear when the auction will take place.

"Some of our directions (on the policy) will be ready before (the government's) summer break... so in July we will announce news," Graca Carvalho told an energy summit in Lisbon.

Portugal already has a small, 25-megawatt floating wind project off its Atlantic coast, which is owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP and French company Engie.

A number of other utilities have shown potential interest in the auction, including Germany's BayWa, the Irish-Spanish consortium IberBlue Wind, fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and a joint venture between Portugal's Galp and France's TotalEnergies.

Floating wind farms are expected to be installed in deep waters where winds are stronger and more continuous, allowing the generation of more power than those fixed to the seabed near to shore or those on land.


(Reuters - Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Catarina Demony; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Offshore Industry News Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Orders Third A-Class Offshore Wind Jack-Up Vessel
Van Oord's Nexus cable laying vessel (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Gets Windanker Monopiles and Cables Installation...

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

LR Helps Offshore Operators Navigate Tough Technical Hurdles

LR Helps Offshore Operators Na

Current News

Estonia Says China Has Not Responded to Subsea Cables Probe Request

Estonia Says China Has Not Res

Iberdrola Commissions 496 MW Saint-Brieuc Offshore Wind Farm in France

Iberdrola Commissions 496 MW S

Van Oord’s Boreas Set for First Job at German Offshore Wind Project

Van Oord’s Boreas Set for Firs

Rentel Offshore Wind Farm Cable Goes Back Online

Rentel Offshore Wind Farm Cabl

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine