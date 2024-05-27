RWE Sanctions Buildout of 1.6 GW North Sea Offshore Wind Farms

German energy giant RWE has made the investment decision for its Nordseecluster, involving offshore wind projects with a total capacity of 1.6 GW to be built in North Sea, offshore Germany.

The wind farms will be about 50 kilometers north of the island of Juist.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases – Nordseecluster A and B. Nordseecluster A has a total capacity of 660 MW. Manufacturing of some key components has already started. Construction at sea is scheduled to begin next year. By the beginning of 2027, all 44 wind turbines will be connected to the grid, according to RWE.

Nordseecluster B will add a further 900 MW of capacity. The 60 turbines are scheduled to start commercial operation from the beginning of 2029.

RWE has already selected experienced partners to implement its Nordseecluster, with Atlantique Offshore Energy, the maritime energy segment of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, in charge of supplying two offshore transformer substations.

Hellenic Cables was selected for the cable manufacture. The foundations for the wind turbines will be manufactured by Dajin Offshore and will be installed at sea by Van Oord.

Vestas will supply the wind turbines - type V236-15.0 MW - each with a capacity of 15 MW. Transport and installation of the wind turbines will be performed by Havfram Wind, using its installation vessels ‘Norse Wind’ and ‘Norse Energi’.

“Our portfolio already includes six offshore wind farms off Germany’s coastlines. The Nordseecluster will add two more. This sends out a good signal for the energy transition in Germany and for RWE. With a total capacity of 1.6 GW, these wind farms will generate around 6.5 terawatt hours of green electricity per year. This will contribute in particular to the decarbonisation of industry in our home market,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind.