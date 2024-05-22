Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hereema Installs Jacket for Hollandse Kust (west Beta) Offshore Substation

(Credit: TenneT)
(Credit: TenneT)
(Credit: TenneT)
(Credit: TenneT)
(Credit: Tennet)
(Credit: Tennet)

Heerema Marine Contractors has installed the jacket for the Hollandse Kust (west Beta) offshore substation was placed on the seabed off the North Holland coast on behalf of the grid operator TenneT.

The ready-made topside will be installed next year to enable wind farm operator RWE/OranjeWind can then project which will be built at sea in a few years to the so-called 'socket at sea'.

The jacked sailed on a floating pontoon from the port of Vlissingen to its final destination about 53 kilometres off the coast of Egmond aan Zee.

The steel structure, 49 meters high and weighing more than 2,100 tonnes, was lifted from the floating pontoon by the lifting vessel Sleipnir by Heerema Marine Contractors and placed on the seabed.

The jacket is firmly anchored at the four corner points using piles driven more than 50 meters into the seabed.

These piles are placed in large tubes of 10 meters that are welded to the feet of the chassis. Prior to installation, the soil conditions on site were carefully examined.

The contractors Boskalis and Orient Cables are currently installing the sea cables that will connect the socket to the electricity grid in 2025.

These cables (220 kilovolts) are laid at a safe depth and connected to the land cables behind the dunes.

Through this connection, the electricity from the 700 MW project will be fed to the high-voltage grid via the transformer station in Wijk aan Zee.

The Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm is expected to enter service in 2025.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Installs First Monopile Foundation at RWE’s 1.4GW...
Illustration for Cyan Renewables new SOV (Credit: Vard Design)

Brunvoll System to Propel Cyan Renewables New SOV

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

LR Helps Offshore Operators Navigate Tough Technical Hurdles

LR Helps Offshore Operators Na

Current News

Cadeler Orders Third A-Class Offshore Wind Jack-Up Vessel

Cadeler Orders Third A-Class O

RWE Deploys Artificial Reefs at Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea

RWE Deploys Artificial Reefs a

New Product: Survitec Gauntlet

New Product: Survitec Gauntlet

ARO Drilling Welcomes New Jack-Up Rig Named ‘Kingdom 2’

ARO Drilling Welcomes New Jack

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine