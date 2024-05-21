Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Partnership Sets Sights on Offshore Wind Market in India and Asia-Pacific

© Federico Rostagno / Adobe Stock

Venterra  Group company  Gavin  &  Doherty  Geosolutions  (GDG) has formed strategic partnership with ABAN Power aimed at accelerating the development and implementation of offshore wind projects, marine and offshore structures, and related initiatives in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

The collaboration underscores a mutual dedication to advancing clean energy solutions and broadening service offerings, particularly within India's rapidly expanding offshore wind sector.

The strategic alliance leverages the expertise and resources of both GDG and ABAN Power, supporting India's ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The partnership is expected to facilitate the introduction of partners expertise and solutions to India's renewable energy sector.

"Over a year ago, I identified clear priorities to expand the Venterra Group’s presence in India and the Asia-Pacific region. Our partnership with a leading company like ABAN Power perfectly aligns with our strategic vision,” said Indrasenan Thusyanthan, Venterra Global Offshore Director.

"We are excited to join forces with GDG and leverage our extensive experience in offshore and renewable energy projects globally. Our partnership is uniquely positioned to lead the offshore sector in India, significantly contributing to the country's renewable energy targets,” added Srijith Menon, Head of Green Business at ABAN Power.

