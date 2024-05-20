Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Expro Wraps Up Five-Well Subsea Job in Australia

(Credit: Expro)
(Credit: Expro)

U.S.-based oilfield services provider Expro has completed a five-well subsea job in Australia, marking also a milestone in using its SeaCure cementing technology.

Expro completed the 100th SeaCure as part of a project in Australia consisting of a five-well subsea batch campaign.

SeaCure technology, which was originally developed by DeltaTek, played a pivotal role in maintaining the quality primary cementation of the conductors while mitigating risks associated with placement of the cement slurry, according to Expro.

By utilizing the SeaCure system and implementing post-cementing circulation via the inner annulus until slurry curing was complete, Expro engineered the risk to the minimum, enabling the installation of the top holes, the company said.

"Reaching our 100th global SeaCure job is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, as well as the strength of our technology and solutions. We are proud of providing the platform for Tristam Horn and the legacy DeltaTek to expedite their growth journey and quest for providing innovative solutions to our clients,” said Alistair Geddes, Expro’s Chief Operating Officer.

Expro acquired DeltaTek in 2023 to broaden its offering, capabilities, and technology portfolio within the well construction cementing sector, while accelerating DeltaTek’s international deployment ambitions through the company’s global footprint.

