Boskalis Installs First Foundation for Revolution Wind Project Offshore US

Boskalis has installed the first XXL monopile foundation for Ørsted's Revolution Wind offshore wind farm using its crane vessel Bokalift 2.

Boskalis will install 66 more XXL monopiles and two offshore substations for the 704 MW project.

The company plans to deploy a number of other specialized vessels and tools for the Revolution Wind project over the coming months.

Its Bokalift 2 is primarily deployed to install the XXL monopiles and the Bokalift 1 will install the secondary steel elements in and around the foundations.

Boskalis’ semi-submersible heavy transport vessels will be transporting the monopiles to the offshore wind farm.

US Coastwise approved PSVs will be covering the secondary steel feedering from ProvPort, offshore completions and environmental monitoring scopes.

In addition to these transport and installation activities, Boskalis subsidiary Gardline is performing environmental monitoring and mitigation activities.

Ørsted started the development of the 704 MW Revolution Wind project as part of 50/50 partnership with Eversource. The final investment decision (FID) for the wind farm was reached in November 2023.

In February 2024, Eversource executed a definitive agreement to sell its 50% ownership share in South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

The Revolution Wind project is expected to be completed in 2025, and once fully operational, it will power more than 350,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island.