Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Empire Wind 1 gets New York Construction Approval

Source: Empire Wind
Source: Empire Wind

Norwegian energy company Equinor has received approval from the New York State Public Service Commission to start building its Empire Wind 1 offshore wind farm, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Thursday.

Electricity generated from offshore wind farms is important to U.S. and state goals of cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

But the industry has been hit this year by inflation, higher interest rates and supply chain delays. In January, Equinor and BP terminated their agreement to sell power to New York state from their proposed Empire Wind 2 offshore wind farm.

The 810-megawatt (MW) Empire Wind 1 project will contribute to the state's goal of developing 9,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2035, Hochul said in a statement. Empire Wind 1 will connect into the transmission system for New York City.

The approval is the last one Equinor required for construction to begin. In March, Equinor said it had received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The wind farm is scheduled to start producing power in 2026.


(Reuters - Reporting by Anjana Anil and Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; editing by Rod Nickel)

Offshore Activity Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

File photo: Governor Wes Moore delivers the plenary keynote at the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum in Baltimore in 2023. (Photo: The Office of Governor Wes Moore)

Maryland Sets Course for Offshore Wind Energy Expansion
Illustration for Cyan Renewables new SOV (Credit: Vard Design)

Brunvoll System to Propel Cyan Renewables New SOV

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth Power for Offshore Energy

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth P

Current News

Nearly $1 Billion Dedicated to US Floating Wind Development

Nearly $1 Billion Dedicated to

New Studies Highlight Offshore Wind Energy Potential in the Gulf of Mexico

New Studies Highlight Offshore

Empire Wind 1 gets New York Construction Approval

Empire Wind 1 gets New York Co

Philly Shipyard Lays Keel for Great Lakes' Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

Philly Shipyard Lays Keel for

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine