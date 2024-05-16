Brunvoll to Equip REM Offshore's Next-Gen Subsea Construction Vessel

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Myklebust Verft shipyard for the delivery of a thruster package to REM Offshore’s new energy subsea construction vessel (ESCV).

The contract is for one vessel with an additional vessel as an option.

Brunvoll will deliver a thruster package consisting of two propulsion azimuth thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, and a tunnel thruster.

One of the retractable azimuth thrusters is a newly developed and more compact version of Brunvoll’s traditional azimuth combi thrusters, where the thruster functions as a tunnel thruster in retracted position.

According to Brunvoll, the new combi thruster design has a significantly lower building height using a similar arrangement for lowering and retracting as used for the non-combi units and offers increased efficiency in retracted position.

The vessel will be delivered in 2026 and will be the first of its kind that can perform heavy construction work in both offshore wind and subsea with net zero emissions, according to Rem Offshore.

The vessel, designed by Skipsteknisk, is being developed for multipurpose offshore operations.

Skipsteknisk and REM Offshore have emphasized low energy consumption and emissions when developing the vessel.

This has resulted in a vessel that uses only half of the energy compared to other equivalent vessels of the same tonnage, with the goal of net-zero emissions.

The vessel will be equipped with dual-fuel methanol engines in combination with battery packs. All offshore lifting equipment, including the 250 T crane, is electric and regenerates power to the batteries.

It will feature working deck of over 1,400 m2, and is also prepared for the installation of an offshore gangway for use in offshore wind.