Brunvoll System to Propel Cyan Renewables New SOV

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Vard for the delivery of a comprehensive propulsion and maneuvering system for Cyan Renewables' new Service Operation Vessel (SOV).

The vessel will have the first azimuth propulsion thrusters from Brunvoll with an 8-degree tilted propeller and nozzle, for enhanced performance during dynamic positioning operations.

The delivery for the new SOV consists of two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two retractable azimuth thrusters, a tunnel thruster, and Bruvoll’s Propulsion and Thruster control system.

The tilted propeller contributes to increased efficiency in terms of reduced thruster and hull interaction, known as the Koanda effect. It also reduces the dead zones for the azimuth thruster, where the propeller wake normally interacts with the skeg or other thrusters on the vessel, according to Brunvoll.

The Vard-designed vessel will be built at its shipyard in Vung Tau in Vietnam. The vessel will be 85.5 meters long, with a breadth of 19.5 meters, able to accommodate 83 crew members and wind technicians.

Scheduled for delivery in the second quarter of 2026, the vessel will enter into operation for Siemens Gamesa at the Hai Long Offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

“Brunvoll is proud to partner with Vard and Cyan, and it’s a pleasure to welcome Cyan, as Asia’s first dedicated offshore wind vessel owner, as a customer of Brunvoll. We would also like to thank VARD for once again returning to Brunvoll with new and exciting projects and opportunities,” said Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.