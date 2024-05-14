Serica Energy Appoints New CEO

UK-based oil firm Serica Energy has appointed Chris Cox as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

The new appointment will take effect on July 1, 2024, with David Latin, chairman of Serica, ceasing his temporary role as Interim CEO at the same time.

Chris Cox has over 40 years experience in oil and gas in a wide range of roles with majors and independents.

For the last two decades he has been leading complex multi-asset and multi-country businesses including as CEO of Spirit Energy, interim CEO at Capricorn Energy and chairman of Kellas Midstream.

Cox has experience as a non-executive director of both private equity and publicly listed companies, most recently with Nostrum Oil and Gas.

"We are delighted to have secured the services of Chris Cox after a rigorous recruitment process. His technical and commercial acumen, combined with his track record in leadership and teambuilding as CEO of substantial upstream entities operating in multiple geographies including the UK and Norway, make him an excellent fit with Serica's existing operations, exciting drilling program currently underway and ambitions to grow through M&A,” said Latin.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead the team at Serica at this very important time. In the last several years, Serica has established itself as one of the leading producing companies in the UK North Sea. I will do my utmost to continue the company's reputation for safe high quality operational performance, to realize the significant potential for growth within the existing portfolio and to add further value for shareholders through M&A,” added Cox.