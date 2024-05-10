Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Noble Corporation Hooks $40M Contract for Noble Resolve Jack-Up

Noble Resolve jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Noble Resolve jack-up rig (Credit: Noble Corporation)

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a new contract for the jack-up Noble Resolve with an undisclosed operator, offshore Spain.

The campaign will consist of plug and abandon work on 13 wells and is expected to start in the second quarter 2025 and last approximately 170 days.

The contract value is approximately $40 million, including mobilization and demobilization of the drilling unit.

“We are excited about Noble’s first contract offshore Spain to perform this long-awaited P&A campaign,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

Noble Resolve is of Gusto MSC CJ50 X100 MC design, built in 2009 at Keppel Fels Shipyard Singapore. It is suitable for water depth operation at 350 ft, with maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft.

It is capable of accommodation 120 people.

Industry News Activity Europe Jack-ups Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© hlxandr / Adobe Stock

Norway Expands Acreage for Oil and Gas Exploration
Elgin-Franklin field (Credit: Ithaca Energy)

Wood Scoops TotalEnergies’ Decarbonization Job in North...

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Reimage how underwater tasks are performed with VideoRay’s Mission Specialist Defender!

Reimage how underwater tasks a

Current News

Vard to Build Two CSOVs for Taiwanese Client

Vard to Build Two CSOVs for Ta

Noble Corporation Hooks $40M Contract for Noble Resolve Jack-Up

Noble Corporation Hooks $40M C

Over 150 Specialist Subsea Jobs Up for Grabs at Rovco and Vaarst

Over 150 Specialist Subsea Job

INPEX and JERA Team Up to Asses Australia-Japan CCS Value Chain

INPEX and JERA Team Up to Asse

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine