Noble Corporation Hooks $40M Contract for Noble Resolve Jack-Up

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has secured a new contract for the jack-up Noble Resolve with an undisclosed operator, offshore Spain.

The campaign will consist of plug and abandon work on 13 wells and is expected to start in the second quarter 2025 and last approximately 170 days.

The contract value is approximately $40 million, including mobilization and demobilization of the drilling unit.

“We are excited about Noble’s first contract offshore Spain to perform this long-awaited P&A campaign,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

Noble Resolve is of Gusto MSC CJ50 X100 MC design, built in 2009 at Keppel Fels Shipyard Singapore. It is suitable for water depth operation at 350 ft, with maximum drilling depth of 30,000 ft.

It is capable of accommodation 120 people.