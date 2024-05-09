Ørsted Picks ABL for Taiwan Offshore Wind Farms Services

Ørsted has appointed energy and marine consultancy ABL to provide marine warranty survey services for the offshore transportation and installation (T&I) of wind turbines and cables package for the 920 MW Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 includes the installation of 66 bottom-fixed wind turbines in water depths between 23 and 44 meters located 35-60 kilometers off the coast of Changhua County in Taiwan.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

ABL’s scope of work includes reviewing, surveying and approving all operations relating to the transportation and installation of all wind turbine generator components and subsea cabling.

The latest award follows ABL’s MWS appointment on the 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind farms, for which the company completed the service in 2022.

“The combination of our track record on Greater Changhua, our market-leading offering in marine warranty survey, and our experience supporting the development of over 300 offshore wind projects worldwide, has helped us secure the contract for this latest development phase. We look forward to collaborating with Ørsted on more projects offshore in Taiwan,” Kenny Ong, ABL’s Country Manager in Taiwan

ABL and its sister companies OWC – the renewable energy consultants, and Longitude Engineering - the engineering consultants, have a combined experience working at more than 10 offshore wind projects in Taiwan.