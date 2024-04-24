Namibia Targets First Oil Production from Venus Field in 2029/2030

Namibia is aiming for first oil production from TotalEnergies’ Venus field in 2029/2030, the country's petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino said on Wednesday.

The southern African country, which is yet to produce any oil or gas, has become a global exploration hotspot after offshore discoveries by TotalEnergies and Shell.

Namibia is seeking to accelerate the timeline to first production, Shino told delegates at an international energy conference.





(Reuters - Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning)