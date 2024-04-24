Deal in Place for 1GW+ Offshore Wind Farm in Southeast Australia

Alinta Energy and JERA Nex, through its wholly owned subsidiary Parkwind, have agreed to join forces to develop the 1GW+ Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm in the Southern Ocean Region Declared Area in South West Victoria.

Under the agreement Alinta Energy and JERA Nex, the newly launched renewable energy company created by Japan’s largest utility JERA, will apply their respective expertise and capabilities to jointly develop the Spinifex Project.

The parties have identified a site for the project and will continue engaging with local stakeholders to refine their proposal and progress the project.

A map of the project area (Credit: Alinta Energy)

“JERA and Parkwind both have a great track-record in offshore wind and has pioneered some impressive engineering and construction techniques. We love that spirit and the launch of JERA Nex, bringing the two companies’ renewable expertise together, is exactly what we’ll need in Australia to build a new industry from the ground up.

“The other thing that attracted us to JERA Nex was its shared vision for ensuring the project benefits communities in south west Victoria,” said Jeff Dimery, Alinta Energy MD and CEO.

“There is huge potential for offshore wind in Australia and we’re confident that the combination of Alinta Energy’s local expertise and experience and our offshore credentials provide a strong foundation for this project,” added Francois Van Leeuw, VP of Development & Construction Offshore, JERA Nex and co-CEO of Parkwind.

A local supply chain and industry development study completed by the project in 2023 estimated the project could contribute up to $1.03 billion (Au$1.6 billion) during the construction period and $25.8 million (A$40 million) per year in operation to the regional economy.