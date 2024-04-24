Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Deal in Place for 1GW+ Offshore Wind Farm in Southeast Australia

L to R: Mathias Van Steenwinkel, Parkwind Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Jeff Dimery, Alinta Energy CEO & MD (Credit: Alinta Energy)
L to R: Mathias Van Steenwinkel, Parkwind Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Jeff Dimery, Alinta Energy CEO & MD (Credit: Alinta Energy)

Alinta Energy and JERA Nex, through its wholly owned subsidiary Parkwind, have agreed to join forces to develop the 1GW+ Spinifex Offshore Wind Farm in the Southern Ocean Region Declared Area in South West Victoria.

Under the agreement Alinta Energy and JERA Nex, the newly launched renewable energy company created by Japan’s largest utility JERA, will apply their respective expertise and capabilities to jointly develop the Spinifex Project.

The parties have identified a site for the project and will continue engaging with local stakeholders to refine their proposal and progress the project.

A map of the project area (Credit: Alinta Energy)

“JERA and Parkwind both have a great track-record in offshore wind and has pioneered some impressive engineering and construction techniques. We love that spirit and the launch of JERA Nex, bringing the two companies’ renewable expertise together, is exactly what we’ll need in Australia to build a new industry from the ground up.

“The other thing that attracted us to JERA Nex was its shared vision for ensuring the project benefits communities in south west Victoria,” said Jeff Dimery, Alinta Energy MD and CEO.

 “There is huge potential for offshore wind in Australia and we’re confident that the combination of Alinta Energy’s local expertise and experience and our offshore credentials provide a strong foundation for this project,” added Francois Van Leeuw, VP of Development & Construction Offshore, JERA Nex and co-CEO of Parkwind.

A local supply chain and industry development study completed by the project in 2023 estimated the project could contribute up to $1.03 billion (Au$1.6 billion) during the construction period and $25.8 million (A$40 million) per year in operation to the regional economy.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© Geoff Tweddle / Adobe Stock

COWI to Design Foundations for GW-Scale Irish Offshore...
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

Ignitis Places Bid for Second 700MW Lithuanian Offshore...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

RUBHY AI: PAM Buoy with Artificial Intelligence

RUBHY AI: PAM Buoy with Artifi

Current News

Hess Sets Date for Shareholder Vote on Chevron Merger

Hess Sets Date for Shareholder

US Releases Offshore Wind Liftoff Report and Promises Funding

US Releases Offshore Wind Lift

US Interior Department Finalizes Offshore Renewable Energy Rule

US Interior Department Finaliz

US Plans 12 Offshore Wind Auctions Over Five Years

US Plans 12 Offshore Wind Auct

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine