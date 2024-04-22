OEG Renewables Enters US Offshore Wind Market with Ørsted Deal

OEG Renewables, an OEG Energy Group company, has signed a multi-year framework agreement with Ørsted for its northeastern U.S. offshore wind projects.

The multi-year agreement gives OEG Renewables' topside division exclusivity for all temporary power scopes Ørsted has during commissioning on their projects.

The agreement has started immediately with the provision of temporary power scope to the offshore South Fork Wind project operated by Ørsted and Eversource, with OEG Renewables providing eight portable generator sets with technician support.

Temporary power generators provide critical power to the turbine during commissioning activities prior to a grid connection and during operations and maintenance (O&M) downtime.

The 132 MW South Fork Wind’s project delivers power to New York’s Lond Island. In addition, Ørsted and Eversource are developing the 704 MW Revolution Wind project which will provide clean power to Rhode Island and Connecticut.

“We are delighted to have signed this multi-year framework agreement supporting Ørsted on its US projects, which will support the expansion of offshore wind in the US and pave the way for future projects. OEG Renewables is uniquely placed to service global clients and projects with its extensive operating footprint in over 60 countries and ability to offer integrated service solutions to blue-chip clients,” said John Heiton, OEG’s Chief Executive Officer.