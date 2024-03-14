Ørsted Powers Up All Turbines at First US Commercial-Scale Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted has installed and powered up all 12 turbines at the landmark South Fork project, and the first utility-scale U.S. offshore wind farm has started delivering power to Long Island and the Rockaways, offshore New York.

The commissioning of the wind farm is in its final stage, and when at full capacity of 130 MW, it will generate enough renewable energy to power approximately 70,000 homes.

The renewable energy is generated roughly 35 miles off the coast of Montauk, and will eliminate up to six million tons of carbon emissions over the life of the project, the equivalent of taking 60,000 cars off the road for the next twenty years.

The South Fork Wind began construction in February 2022, beginning with the onshore export cable system that links the project to the Long Island electric grid.

The wind farm reached its ‘steel in the water’ milestone in June 2023 with the installation of the project’s first monopile foundation, and its final Siemens Gamesa-suppied turbine was installed in February 2024.

South Fork Wind includes the first U.S.-built offshore wind substation, delivered by more than 350 U.S. workers across three states, with New York union workers supporting its installation offshore.

“From the first steel in the water to the final turbine, our hard-working offshore wind construction team has put South Fork Wind on the path to making American energy history. We’re incredibly proud of our dedicated project, permit and construction teams, and all those who have made this milestone possible.

“We’re thankful, too, for the tremendous leadership of the Biden and Hochul administrations, and for the steadfast support of the East Hampton community and beyond,” said David Hardy, Ørsted Group EVP and CEO Americas.

“Every day, the Interior Department is answering President Biden’s call and moving rapidly to create a robust and sustainable clean energy economy that creates jobs, boosts local economies and helps address environmental justice.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the completion of the South Fork project, which will deliver 130 MW of wind energy to Long Island. That’s enough to power more than 70,000 homes and businesses! Today is further proof that America’s clean energy transition is not a dream for a distant future – it’s happening right here and now,” added Deb Haaland, U.S. Secretary of the Interior.