NOIA Appoints New Executives

The National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) has appointed and approved the 2024-2025 term of the NOIA Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Jon Landes, President, Subsea of TechnipFMC has been elected as the NOIA Chair and Joe Leimkuhler, Chief Operating Officer of Beacon Offshore Energy, as the incoming NOIA Vice Chair.

NOIA President Erik Milito said, “We are at a critical juncture where it's imperative to ensure that energy policy from Washington, D.C. does not hinder American energy production. Whether it's advocating for offshore energy reform in Congress, providing greater certainty for oil and gas and wind lease sales, or implementing the first federal offshore carbon sequestration rules, Washington holds the key to shaping the future of domestic offshore energy development and production. With Jon and Joe at the helm, armed with their extensive expertise and unwavering dedication, we are poised to champion the interests of our industry. Together, we eagerly anticipate collaborating closely to advocate for the continued growth and prosperity of American offshore energy.

“We also must thank outgoing NOIA chair Paul Danos for his leadership and commitment in steadfastly representing the nation’s offshore sector.”

Landes said, "NOIA serves as a crucial nexus, uniting the diverse array of energy companies that comprise the offshore energy sector. Our industry's success translates into high-quality jobs for American workers, the provision of affordable and lower carbon energy for our nation, and the development of environmental solutions that can enhance our communities. I eagerly anticipate partnering with the dedicated NOIA staff and am enthusiastic about deepening our collaboration with Joe to explore novel avenues for advocating on behalf of our industry. Together, we aim to champion policy solutions that bolster America's energy landscape.”

Leimkuhler said, “I am deeply honored to step into the role of NOIA's Vice Chair, and I am thrilled to collaborate closely with Jon to advance the organization's crucial mission. This is a pivotal moment for offshore energy policy, and NOIA's membership is uniquely positioned to spearhead transformative change in the energy sector. I am eager to contribute to our collective efforts to safeguard our industry's ability to meet the world's energy demands.”

Appointed to the NOIA Executive Committee of the Board of Directors are:

Chris Bradshaw, President & CEO, Bristow Group

Paul Danos, Owner, President & CEO, Danos

Tim Duncan, President & CEO, Talos Energy

Chris Golden, Senior Vice President, U.S. Upstream, Equinor

Brent Gros, Vice President, Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, Chevron

Lee Jackson, Chairman & CEO, Jackson Offshore Operators

Andy Krieger, Senior Vice President Gulf of Mexico and Canada, bp

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC

Bill Langin, Senior Vice President, Exploration West & Deepwater, Shell

Joe Leimkuhler, COO, Beacon Offshore Energy

Richard Lynch, Senior Vice President, Technology & Services, Hess

Mike McCauley, Senior Vice President, Asset Management & Special Projects, White Fleet Abandonment

Shiva McMahon, Executive VP International Operations, Woodside Energy

Erik Oswald, Vice President of Strategy Development/Advocacy, ExxonMobil

Court Ramsay, President & CEO, Aries Marine Corporation

Clay Thompson, Director, Gulf of Mexico Operations, Oxy



Appointed to the NOIA Board of Directors are:

Karthik Annadorai, President & Chief Revenue Officer, GATE Energy

David Barton, Senior VP Gulf of Mexico, Marubeni Oil & Gas

Lanis Belaire, Co-Founder & Owner, Pharma-Safe Industrial Services

Craig Broussard, Vice President Gulf of Mexico, Subsea 7

David Cherechinsky, President, CEO and Director, DistributionNOW

Mark Cizek, Vice President and General Manager, Gulf of Mexico, Williams

Robert Eifler, President & CEO, Noble Corporation

Loren Fowler, Vice President Sales & Business Development – Americas, Heerema Marine Contractors

John Gellert, President & CEO, SEACOR Marine

Céline Gerson, Group Director Americas/President USA, Fugro

Anna Guichard, Managing Director North America Offshore, SLB

David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President, TGS

Eric Hambly, Executive Vice President, Operations, Murphy Oil Corporation

Ole Hansen, President & CEO, TotalEnergies EP USA

James Hinch, COO, PHI

Richard Kirkland, CEO, Cantium

Cliffe Laborde, Managing Member, Laborde Marine

Rod Larson, President & CEO, Oceaneering International

Terry Lechinger, Vice President, Stress Engineering

Jennifer Medcalf, President, The REACH Group

Chet Morrison, CEO, Morrison Energy Group

Scott Moses, Executive Vice President & COO, Oil States International

Bill New, President, New Industries

Brent Ozenne, CEO, Arena Offshore

Troy Patton, Head of Program Execution, Ørsted

Joe Pope, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Valaris

David Reid, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, NOV

Mark Richard, President, Western Hemisphere, Halliburton

W. David de Roode, Partner & Executive Vice President, Global Energy & Marine, Lockton Partners

Neal Shah, CFO, Kosmos Energy

Niloy Shah, COO, Ridgewood Energy

Jim Wicklund, Managing Director - Energy Group, PPHB

Eric Zimmermann, COO, LLOG



