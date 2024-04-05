Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

SEACOR Marine Upgrades PSV with Hybrid Battery Power System

SEACOR Yangtze (Credit: SEACOR Marine)
SEACOR Yangtze (Credit: SEACOR Marine)

U.S.-based SEACOR Marine has completed the installation of a hybrid power system on its platform supply vessel (PSV) SEACOR Yangtze.

Beginning in February 2024 in Norway, Kongsberg Maritime started the upgrade of the UT771 CDL SEACOR Yangtze with the Deckhouse Energy Storage System.

The installation of the system has been completed, SEACOR Marine informed on April 4, 2024, adding to its fleet of hybrid battery-powered PSVs.

To remind, SEACOR Marine announced it will convert four other of its PSVs to battery hybrid power in a move to enhance efficiency and slash emissions.

The Houston-headquartered marine transportation firm ordered containerized energy storage systems (ESS) from Norway's Kongsberg Maritime for installation aboard SEACOR Ohio, SEACOR Alps, SEACOR Andes and SEACOR Atlas back in January 2024.

The completion of the upgrades is anticipated in 2025, and once installed, more than 50% of SEACOR Marine’s PSV fleet will be hybrid powered.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity North America Decarbonization Platform Supply Vessel Battery

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Inks Deal with Shell for Subsea Data...
Illustration (Credit: BMT/Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine to Build CTV for Polish Offshore Wind...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

4H JENA Engineering: The Data Collectors

4H JENA Engineering: The Data

Current News

Eni-HitecVision's Norwegian Offshore Wind JV Gets New CEO

Eni-HitecVision's Norwegian Of

MDL Assists Saipem on Gastrade’s LNG Development Off Greece

MDL Assists Saipem on Gastrade

Cedar LNG Inks 20-Year Commercial Offtake Deal and Proceeds with FLNG Design

Cedar LNG Inks 20-Year Commerc

SEACOR Marine Upgrades PSV with Hybrid Battery Power System

SEACOR Marine Upgrades PSV wit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine