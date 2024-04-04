Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

RWE Secures 495 MW Offshore Wind Capacity in South Korea

© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock
© Fokke Baarssen / Adobe Stock

South Korea has awarded Germany’s top utility RWE a 495 MW Electricity Business License (EBL) to develop the Seohae offshore wind project, off the coast of Taean County in South Korea’s Chungcheongnam Province.

The license, awarded by the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy of Korea, grants RWE its first exclusive development rights for offshore wind in the country since the company opened an office in Seoul in 2021.

The award of an EBL, a mandatory requirement that permits companies to generate and supply electricity in Korea, is a significant milestone for RWE in the development of its first Korean offshore wind project.

The next step in the development of the Seohae project is to work with local suppliers to continue Engineering and Environmental Impact Assessment studies, engage with the local county and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) to plan and secure a grid connection agreement.

“This first EBL is a key milestone in the further development of our Seohae offshore wind project. As RWE, we are dedicated to delivering clean, sustainable renewable energy and helping to achieve Korea’s renewable energy targets. We would like to thank the Korean government and local stakeholders for their trust in us and for supporting our project,” said Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind.

RWE has established an offshore wind project development pipeline of 3 GW in Korea which will support the country’s transition to net zero by 2050.

RWE’s Korean development portfolio includes the 495 MW Seohae project in Taean County, the 510 MW Neulsaem Ui project in the waters off Shinan County and the 2 GW Hanee Baram project in Incheon.

The utility has also established an offshore wind co-development partnership with Hyundai Engineering & Construction.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

© Qair / File image

Mooreast to Anchor Floating Offshore Wind Farm in Southern...
(Credit: Seaway7)

Seaway7 Gets Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Job

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

4H JENA Engineering: The Data Collectors

4H JENA Engineering: The Data

Current News

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as Offshore Wind Strategy Director

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as

Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig to Suspend Ops

Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig t

Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Multi-Million-Dollar FPSO Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Mu

Argeo Venture to Set Sail to West Africa Under $39M TotalEnergies Deal

Argeo Venture to Set Sail to W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine