Ex-Ulstein Chief Takes the Reins at Vard

Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, a subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has appointed Cathrine Kristiseter Marti as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Starting from June 1, 2024, Marti will take over from the current CEO, Alberto Maestrini, who will remain in his position as Chairman of the Board.

Maestrini will continue to lead the Offshore and Special Vessels business in Fincantieri and through this continue to support Vard’s integration in the Fincantieri Group.

The appointment of the new CEO is part of a long-term strategy to strengthen VARD as the leading world player in offshore and specialized vessels and a key business pillar within the Fincantieri Group.

Cathrine Marti comes from the position as CEO of Ulstein Group, with an extensive industry experience from 25 years within maritime-related industries.

According to Vard Group, as a CEO with a strong link to the Norwegian business community and a solid international shipbuilding experience, Marti has the necessary toolset to ensure continuity of performance and at the same time providing a boost for further growth.

“I am honored and proud to take over the responsibility as CEO and I am confident, that together with the competent and engaged colleagues in VARD, we will continue to grow as a trusted player in the shipbuilding industry and create long term value for the shareholder,” said Marti.

“After some difficult years, Vard Group has finally reached a sound business position. Now, I am very happy to give the helm to Cathrine for the next phase of the journey, which I am sure will bring an even brighter future to VARD and Fincantieri,” added Maestrini.