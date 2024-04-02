Wärtsilä Lifecycle Agreement for Installation Vessel Green Jade

Wärtsilä reports it has signed a long-term Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement with CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co Ltd (CDWE), a joint venture between CSBC Corporation and DEME Offshore. The agreement covers CDWE’s new 216 meters-long installation vessel, the Green Jade.

Marco Kanaar, CEO of CDWE, owner of the Taiwan-designed and -built offshore heavy lift DP3 installation vessel Green Jade says: "High utilization of our Green Jade is of utmost importance to our business which is why we have selected the Wärtsilä thrusters and engines for its reputation for excellent quality and reliability. By formalizing our partnership with Wärtsilä through this maintenance agreement, we are not only enhancing the operational efficiency and asset availability of our fleet but also fostering our joint commitment to nurturing local talent, facilitating employment opportunities and solidifying a foundation for sustained success in Taiwan's offshore industry."

The full scope of the agreement includes remote operational support, a propulsion condition monitoring service and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight predictive maintenance service. Expert Insight utilizes artificial intelligence and rule-based advanced diagnostics to continuously monitor operating data. This secures asset availability and reliability.

“From the very first discussions it was clear that availability, maintenance flexibility and reliability were essential for this project with CDWE during project execution. This vessel holds a special flag administration and classification society exemption, permitting 7.5 years drydocking intervals. This is enabled with data, AI and close collaboration between us and the ship operator,” said Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

The agreement also includes comprehensive scheduled maintenance, including all major overhauls of the ship’s Wärtsilä engines and thrusters, along with original spare parts. The time-between-overhaul guarantees, provided by the agreement, decrease the frequency of overhauls. This not only significantly reduces the cost, but also minimizes the environmental impact of the maintenance.