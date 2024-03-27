Strategic Marine to Build CTV for Polish Offshore Wind Industry

LOTOS Petrobaltic, an ORLEN Group company, signed a contract for the construction of a Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) with Singapore-based Strategic Marine, set for service in the Polish offshore wind market.

The StratCat 27 CTV is scheduled to be completed this summer, with delivery to Europe planned for early September 2024.

This CTV will join the existing fleet managed by Miliana Shipmanagement Limited, a company belonging to the LOTOS Petrobaltic capital group, which owns five offshore vessels.

The StratCat 27 is designated to be the first unit of its type to provide services in the Poland offshore wind farm market. The vessel will service the industry by performing transfers of technicians in the North Sea, and ultimately in the area of the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea. Technical Ship Management will be responsible for the technical management of the vessel.

The CTV is designed to meet the latest Tier III emission requirements and is adapted to install a hybrid system in the next stage. The unit will be adapted to operate in the more severe conditions of the Baltic Sea thanks to the installation of reinforced hull plating.

This will allow the StratCat 27 to transport technicians and supplies over long distances, and will be able to accommodate up to 9 crew members and 24 passengers.

“The contract for the construction of a new CTV StratCat 27 vessel for Miliana Shipmanagement is another step for us towards developing our activities in the MEW sector and creating a fleet of vessels servicing Polish offshore wind farms. With over 34 years of offshore experience, we can deliver high-quality services in domestic and international markets. We plan to acquire further units” said Grzegorz Strzelczyk, President of the Management Board of LOTOS Petrobaltic.