Seaway7 Extends Rotterdam Port Deal with Rhenus Port Logistics

Seaway7 has inked a 10-year extension with Rhenus Port Logistics with Rhenus Port Logistics in Rotterdam.

"The location of the Rhenus terminal so close to the North Sea is incomparable and provides Seaway7 with the needed flexibility. We are glad to renew and extend our long relationship for another ten years," said Piet van Baalen, offshore resources director at Seaway7. "Over the past decade, significant changes have occurred in our business, and in Rhenus, we find a partner that evolves with us, demonstrating a necessary mix of pragmatism and future orientation."

As part of the deal renewal, both companies have pledged to advance the sustainability of their operations, incorporating initiatives such as the use of electric cranes and forklifts, along with launching a pilot project for shore power. The project falls within the wider aim of the Port of Rotterdam to roll out shore power in the entire port as an environmentally friendly and quiet method of powering ships.

Peter van der Steen, managing director of Rhenus Port Logistics Netherlands, said, "With Seaway7 as a long-term partner, we have learned from the highest level of safety in the industry, which is paramount to securing long-lasting business. We look forward to what the next decade may bring."