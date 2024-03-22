Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Japan Chooses Consortium for Offshore Wind Farm in Akita

The Japanese government said on Friday it had selected a consortium comprising Japan Renewable Energy, Iberdrola Renewables and Tohoku Electric Power as the wind power operator for an offshore block tendered in a second round of public auctions.

The result of the remaining block of the second major round under a new law to promote wind power was closely watched by energy companies at home and abroad.

The 375-megawatt (MW) wind farm is located off the coast of Happo-Noshiro in Akita prefecture in northern Japan.


(Reuters - Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

