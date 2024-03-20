Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker BP Gets Green Light for Exploration Drilling in North Sea

Deepsea Nordkapp drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)
Deepsea Nordkapp drilling rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP has received consent from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) for exploration drilling in the North Sea.

The consent was issued for two wells located in production license 102 F/G, where Aker BP is the operator with 60% working interest, along with its partners Petoro with 30%, and PGNiG Upstream Norway with 10%.

The wells, Trell Portiko 25/5-H-2 H and Trell Sirloin 25/5-H-2 AH, are located at water dpeths of 120 meters.

Both wells will be drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp drilling rig.

The Deepsea Nordkapp is a sixth generation dynamically positioned harsh environment and winterized semi-submersible of Moss enhanced CS 60E design. It was delivered in 2019 and can operate up to 2000 meters water depth.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Vår Energi)

Vår Energi Initiates Intra-Group Reorganization
Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig (Credit: Dolphin Drilling)

Blackford Dolphin Scoops $154M Drilling Contract with Oil...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Dril-Quip and Innovex Agree Merger in All-Stock Deal

Dril-Quip and Innovex Agree Me

Atlanta FPSO Sets Sail for Brazil

Atlanta FPSO Sets Sail for Bra

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Offshor

MAN Energy Solutions Lands Major Order for MODEC’s New FPSO

MAN Energy Solutions Lands Maj

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine