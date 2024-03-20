Aker BP Gets Green Light for Exploration Drilling in North Sea

Aker BP has received consent from the Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) for exploration drilling in the North Sea.

The consent was issued for two wells located in production license 102 F/G, where Aker BP is the operator with 60% working interest, along with its partners Petoro with 30%, and PGNiG Upstream Norway with 10%.

The wells, Trell Portiko 25/5-H-2 H and Trell Sirloin 25/5-H-2 AH, are located at water dpeths of 120 meters.

Both wells will be drilled with Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Nordkapp drilling rig.

The Deepsea Nordkapp is a sixth generation dynamically positioned harsh environment and winterized semi-submersible of Moss enhanced CS 60E design. It was delivered in 2019 and can operate up to 2000 meters water depth.