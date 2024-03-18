Strategic Marine Delivers Crewboat for Truth Maritime Services

Singaporean aluminum boat builder Strategic Marine recently delivered TMS Ranod, the first of two Gen 4 Fast Crew Boats to growing Thai offshore services provider Truth Maritime Services (TMS). The pair of newbuild contracts were signed in 2023.

Strategic Marine launched the 42m Gen 4 FCB design in collaboration with Southerly Designs, and the vessel comes with a highly efficient new hull form and Z-bow which improves seakeeping and requires less power for the same speed and deadweight tonnage, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions whilst providing class leading cargo and passenger carrying capability.

The vessel’s greenhouse gas emissions will also be significantly reduced through using the Energy Saving System onboard, Strategic Marine’s new energy saving solution designed in collaboration with the client.

The hybrid solution uses an energy storage system to capture and harnesses energy generated by the main engines for various applications on the vessel.

According to the builder, the vessels feature a newly optimized passenger layout allowing the capacity to transfer up to 100 offshore workers in business-class comfort. The strengthened deck also provides the option for a walk-to-work system to be installed, with a motion-compensated gangway.

The vessels are expected to enter service in the first quarter of 2024.

TMS currently owns a fleet of 13 crew boats that are used for ferrying offshore personnel and cargo to support offshore petroleum both exploration and production and ongoing maintenance of platforms in the region. In addition, TMS also operates accommodation work barges located near the rigs for ease of offshore personnel movement, minimizing transfer times out at sea.