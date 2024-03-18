Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
JUB Pacific Bolsters Liftboat Fleet

(Credit: JUB Pacific)
(Credit: JUB Pacific)

JUB Pacific, a Singapore-based provider of specialized offshore liftboat services, has acquired one of the largest liftboats in Africa, said to be perfectly suited for servicing major players in the oil and gas sector within the Africa region.

JUB Pacific acquired the Caracal Pioneer liftboat, which shall be renamed to JUB Pioneer, in a strategic move to extend the company’s global reach and solidify its position as one of the leading liftboat players.

The unit is well-equipped to support a diverse range of offshore operations which is highly required by large oil companies in Africa, according to JUB Pacific.

“The integration of the Caracal Pioneer into our owned fleet not only enhances our operational capabilities but also reflects our steadfast dedication to becoming the preferred partner for oil majors seeking reliable and efficient maritime solutions in the region.

“As the industry is recovering in the O&G market, JUB Pacific is poised to leverage this strategic acquisition to meet the evolving needs of our clients effectively,” JUB Pacific said.

With the addition of the Caracal Pioneer, the company’s fleet, both owned and managed, now comprises a lineup of 18 liftboats.

