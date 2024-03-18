Glamox to Light Up Three Offshore Wind Farms in Asia

Lighting solutions specialist Glamox has secured three separate orders for LED lighting for the turbine foundation transition pieces for fixed offshore wind farms in Taiwan and South Korea.

The contracts Glamox secured are for Hai Long Wind farm 2 and 3, being built offshore Taiwan, the Greater Changua 2b and 4, also located offshore Taiwan, and Jeonnam Phase 1, offshore South Korea.

All three contracts are for lighting offshore wind turbine foundation transition pieces, which are steel structures connect the wind turbines to their monopile foundations.

For Hai Long Development, with installed capacity of 1,044 MW, Glamox has been hired by SK Oceanplant for the supply of 468 linear Glamox TL60-1200 LED luminaires and 52 Glamox RLX80 floodlights to light 52 transition pieces.

The installation of the lighting will be done by SK Oceanplant and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

Greater Changhua 2b and 4, with 920 MW, will feature provide 636 Glamox MIR linear luminaires and 36 Glamox FL60 40W floodlights to light 36 transition pieces as part of the contract Glamox secured with HSG Sungdong Shipbuilding of Korea.

The installation of the lighting will be undertaken at the yard and is set for completion in third quarter of 2025.

As for the Jeonnam Phase 1, with an installed capacity of 99 MW, Glamox was awarded a contract from Hyundai Engineering & Steel Industries (HESI) of South Korea to provide 170 linear Glamox MIR luminaires, 50 linear Glamox MIX luminaires, and 28 Glamox E20-S emergency lighting kits to light 10 transition pieces.

The installation of the lighting will be undertaken by HESI and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.

“The energy transition from offshore hydrocarbons to renewable power presents us with huge opportunities. We’ve been lighting offshore structures for around 50 years and are unique in providing a one-stop-shop for technical lighting for wind farms and their installation and support vessels,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Commercial & Sales Officer of Glamox’s Marine, Offshore & Wind business.