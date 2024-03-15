Blackford Dolphin Scoops $154M Drilling Contract with Oil India

Offshore drilling contractor Dolphin Drilling has secured a $154 million drilling contract from Oil India for its Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig.

Under the terms of the final agreement, Dolphin Drilling will deploy the Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig to support Oil India's exploration and development activities with operations planned to start in the second half of 2024.

The agreement follows the Letter of Award Dolphin Drilling signed with Oil India in October 2023.

The contract duration spans a firm three wells drilling campaign over 14 months representing a firm value of $154 million for the rig and associated services, plus an optional period for seven months.

"We are delighted to have been selected by Oil India Ltd for this important drilling contract. This partnership is a testament to our track record of operational excellence, safety, and reliability. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Oil India's objectives and contribute to the success of their projects," said Bjørnar Iversen, CEO of Dolphin Drilling.

The Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible drilling rig was constructed in 1974 and underwent significant upgrades in 2008. The rig has a maximum operating water depth of 6,000 feet (1829 meters) and a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters).