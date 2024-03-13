Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Perenco Decommissions Subsea Infrastructure at North Sea Field

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Perenco has completed the plug and abandonment of three subsea wells at the Gawain field in the UK Southern North Sea, including the removal of the associated subsea infrastructure.

The project was completed without incident, despite the challenging conditions encountered when operating in winter in the Southern North Sea, Perenco said.

Perenco worked in collaboration with its specialist contractors and utilizing a jack-up vessel equipped with an air-based diving and ROV spread to allow for rig-based diving.

The campaign lasted over 160 days and included over 340 air dives, with the completion of this project marking a key moment for Perenco UK and the wider Perenco group.

Works will continue in 2024 with post decommissioning surveys to ensure the seabed is left clear and clean.

“The completion of this significant project shows the commitment Perenco has to effective and efficient decommissioning of our Southern North Sea assets.

“It highlights the expertise of our specialist teams, with a mindset of developing innovative approaches, while maintaining a strong focus on health, safety and the environment,” said Jo White, Perenco UK Southern North Sea Managing Director.

