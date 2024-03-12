Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Huisman to Supply Two Subsea Cranes for Toyo’s New Cable Layer

Toyo's VARD 9 15 design CLV with Huisman cranes (Credit: Huisman)

Dutch company Huisman has secured a contract to supply two subsea cranes for Toyo Construction’s new cable laying vessel (CLV), being built by Norwegian shipbuilder Vard.

The contract Huisman signed with Vard is for the delivery of full electric 250 mt Hybrid Boom Subsea Crane, and a 100 mt Knuckle Boom Crane that will be integrated into Toyo’s CLV newbuild.

The purpose-built VARD 9 15 design is expected to advance capabilities for cable-laying and turbine foundation installation works in the Japanese offshore wind sector.

Designed to meet the specific Toyo’s requirements and preferences of Toyo, 250 mt Hybrid Boom Crane will undergo certification according to ClassNK regulations.

It represents a proven subsea crane concept that combines the high lifting height of a conventional lattice-type boom crane with the operational advantages of a Knuckle Boom Crane.

The 100 mt Knuckle Boom Crane, part of Huisman's recently launched subsea crane range for offshore construction vessels, is a subsea-rated crane, that features active heave compensation. The crane is designed to assist in subsea work and handle cargo efficiently across the deck.

Both cranes will be manufactured at Huisman's production facility in Zhangzhou in China.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to supply our new cable lay vessel with Huisman's state-of-the-art offshore cranes. Huisman's proven track record of manufacturing cranes of superb quality will boost our intentions to become a top-class contractor for offshore wind and other offshore construction projects,” said Haruhisa Obayashi, President of Toyo Construction.

“We are honored to announce our partnership with Toyo Construction as an esteemed new client in Japan. We take pride in supplying cutting-edge equipment for their multi-purpose construction vessel, empowering Toyo to excel in offshore construction in Japan and beyond,” added David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

