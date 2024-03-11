Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Noble Installs Real-Time Emissions Tracking System on All 29 Active Rigs

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has installed the Energy Efficiency Insights (EEI) system on all of its 29 active rigs.

Noble Corporation said that the installation of the EEI system marks a significant advancement in real-time emissions monitoring for the offshore drilling industry.

The tool enables Noble’s crew to monitor and proactively reduce energy consumption, thereby minimizing the carbon footprint of the company drilling operations.

The critical data related to the rig's daily fuel consumption allows the crew to track and analyze patterns in fuel usage, thereby identifying opportunities to optimize efficiency.

EEI system (Credit: Noble Corporation)

In addition, the EEI system goes beyond fuel consumption figures by also calculating daily emissions in terms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), enabling a holistic approach to environmental impact assessment.

