Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iberdrola Bids $2.5B for Remaining Stake in US Subsidiary

© Rojo / Adobe Stock
© Rojo / Adobe Stock

Spanish utility Iberdrola said on Thursday it is launching a bid to acquire the remaining 18.4% stake in its U.S. subsidiary Avangrid that it does not hold in a deal that would amount to about $2.49 billion.

Iberdrola said it is offering $34.25 per share, which represents a premium of approximately 10% compared to the weighted average share price of the last 30 days.

"The objective of this transaction is to increase exposure to the networks business in the United States at a key time for Iberdrola, which wants to grow in markets with high credit ratings and in regulated businesses such as networks," the Spanish company said in a statement.

Avangrid currently has $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states.

(Reuters - Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Joan Faus; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe North America

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Prysmian)

Prysmian, Hitachi, BAM Get Cable and Converter Stations...
(Credit: Odfjell Oceanwind)

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Foundations Production Unit for...

Insight

Wind of Change for Shetland Oil Hub, but Who Will Benefit?

Wind of Change for Shetland Oi

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Hess Says Reviewing Timeline for Closing of Chevron Deal

Hess Says Reviewing Timeline f

Enersea Designs CCS Support Frame for North Sea Project

Enersea Designs CCS Support Fr

UK Allocates Close to $1.3B for Next Renewable Energy Auction

UK Allocates Close to $1.3B fo

Iberdrola Bids $2.5B for Remaining Stake in US Subsidiary

Iberdrola Bids $2.5B for Remai

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine