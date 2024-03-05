Exail Launches SWaP-C AUV Inertial Nav System

Exail launched its latest product, the Phins 9 Compact, an inertial navigation system (INS) designed for all unmanned underwater vehicles.

The Phins 9 Compact is built around a Fiber-Optic Gyroscope (FOG)-based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) with advanced accelerometers. With compact dimensions, a DVL-aided position accuracy of 0.1% TD, and a power consumption of less than 7 W, it is particularly suited for compact subsea vehicles operating in demanding applications with low power requirements.

“The Phins 9 Compact represents a significant advancement in subsea navigation technology," said Maxime Le Roy, Subsea INS Product Manager at Exail. "With a heading accuracy of 0.07°, pitch & roll accuracy of 0.01°, it offers exceptional reliability and navigation precision, even in the most challenging environments. The Phins 9 Compact is an ideal solution for new generation AUV manufacturers and e-ROV operators looking to save power without compromising on data processing capabilities.”