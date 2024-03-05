Multiconsult Pens Call-Off Deal for Hammerfest LNG Electrification

Oslo-listed company Multiconsult has signed call-off option with Equinor for the grid connection providing electrification of Hammerfest LNG (HLNG) as part of the Snøhvit Future project.

The call-off includes management assistance and follow-on engineering for the construction and commissioning phase of the project.

The contract value to Multiconsult is estimated to be around $18 million (NOK 190 million).

According to Multiconsult, the project will start immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

In 2023, Multiconsult secured the detail engineering contract for the grid connection as part of the Snøhvit Future project, with option for this phase of work.

The contract involved detailed multidisciplinary engineering of the grid connection from the substation on Hyggevatn via a tunnel to Meland and subsea cables to Melkøya where HLNG is located.

The Snøhvit field lies in the central part of the Hammerfest basin in the southern part of the Barents Sea, off Norway, in a water depth of 310 meters.

The Snøhvit Future project comprises onshore compression and electrification of HLNG on Melkøya. The electrification of the plant will enable the reduction of emissions from the plant by 850,000 tons of CO2 annually.

HLNG is a key company in the region with approximately 350 permanent employees, plus about 150 contractors and apprentices.

Snøhvit Future project partners are Petoro, TotalEnergies, Neptune Energy and Wintershall Dea.