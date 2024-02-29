Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Green Transition Lead

Maciej Jozwiak joins GLO Marine as its new Technical and Green Transition Manager, bringing to the comapny more than six years of engineering project management at DAMEN and more than nine years as senior approval engineer at DNV’s Oslo Headquarters. Image courtesy GLO Marine
Maciej Jozwiak joins GLO Marine as its new Technical and Green Transition Manager, bringing to the comapny more than six years of engineering project management at DAMEN and more than nine years as senior approval engineer at DNV’s Oslo Headquarters. Image courtesy GLO Marine

Maciej Jozwiak joined the GLO Marine team, with his experience expected to enhance the company's technical capacity to deliver high-end services to the retrofit and vessel upgrade market, with a focus on green technologies and decarbonization measures.

Jozwiak brings more than six years of engineering project management at DAMEN and more than nine years as senior approval engineer at DNV’s Oslo Headquarters. His knowledge in structural engineering, adept project management, and comprehensive regulatory understanding promise to deliver a type of expertise that is hard to come by in the maritime industry. With Maciej's guidance, GLO Marine’s clients will benefit from a top-tier engineering solution in any retrofit, conversion or mobilization project.

As GLO Marine's new Technical and Green Transition Manager, Jozwiak will boost GLO Marine's ability to tackle even more complex green retrofit projects. He'll play a crucial role in incorporating alternative and hybrid propulsion technologies, like LNG and methanol. Jozwiak is also set to oversee the integration of energy-saving devices, further enhancing vessel performance and compliance with environmental standards.

"I am eager to leverage my expertise in alternative propulsion to meet the decarbonization challenges head-on. Joining GLO-Marine, my aim is to contribute to making the engineering team one of the best retrofit engineering teams in Europe. Together, we'll actively contribute to the industry efforts, from conceptualizing and strategizing to implementing these solutions.” said Jozwiak.

People & Company News Technology Shipbuilding Offshore Engineering Jobs news

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Odfjell Oceanwind)

Odfjell Oceanwind Launches Foundations Production Unit for...
FPSO Almirante Barroso for Búzios field- Photo by CHUN YEAU NG (via Petrobras)

Baker Hughes Grabs Petrobras’ Well Construction Job at...

Insight

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Truth on Energy. Oil and Gas Help the World Thrive

OpEd: It’s Time We Told the Tr

Video

Gazelle Prepares for a Floating Wind Future

Gazelle Prepares for a Floatin

Current News

Ørsted Installs All Offshore Wind Turbines for 900MW Projects in Taiwan

Ørsted Installs All Offshore W

Viaro Energy Grows North Sea Oil and Gas Portfolio

Viaro Energy Grows North Sea O

Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Green Transition Lead

Jozwiak Joins GLO Marine as Gr

Vaalco Plans Baobab FPSO Upgrade Following Svenska Petroleum Acquisition

Vaalco Plans Baobab FPSO Upgra

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine