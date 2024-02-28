Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ClassNK Greenlights Multi-Functional Floating Wind Support Vessel Design

MFSV for floating wind farms (Credit: K Line Wind Service)
MFSV for floating wind farms (Credit: K Line Wind Service)

ClassNK has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore wind farm support vessel (MFSV) developed by K Line Wind Service, together with Japan Marine United Corporation, and Nihon Shipyard.

The MFSV is designed to perform full moorings work scope for the installation of floating offshore wind turbines, including transportation, deployment and anchor tensioning of the mooring system.

According to the companies, the vessel also features a multi-functional concept, providing various solutions required for each phase of offshore wind project such as survey, transportation, construction, and operation and maintenance.

“The development of floating offshore wind is expected to take an important and key role in the achievement of the carbon neutrality by 2050, especially in Japan where shallow water area to develop the bottom-fixed offshore wind turbines is limited.

“The installation of floating offshore wind turbines always required mooring works by vessels, with the whole mooring system composed of an anchor, a mooring chain, and a fiber rope.

“K Line Wind Service has been pursuing the study on the most effective mooring method and the most suitable vessel design for such mooring work together with Japan Marine United and Nihon Shipyard. Finally, we completed the design concept of MFSV and obtained AiP from ClassNK,” K Line Wind Service said in a statement.

The development of this design concept is subsidized by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) as a part of Green Innovation Fund.

